LOCAL UPDATE

Hog Day Stampede: The registration page has been updated as is working properly, organizers said. To log in, follow the link at the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce website at http://kewanee-il.com. Stampede will be run virtually, meaning competitors can take part anytime during Sept. 4-7. All registration must be online this year.

Travel baseball: Illinois Dynasty 17U played Windy City White to a 4-4 tie on Thursday at Joliet Junior College. Illinois Dynasty is 27-6-7 and will play Mizuno Braves on Friday and Cangelosi Sparks Black on Saturday.

Kewanee High School golf: First-year golf coach Kandice Hansen will start with 10 a.m. practices Aug. 10 and 11, then move to 3:30 p.m. practices on Aug. 12, 13, 14. Interested players are to meet at the driving range at Baker Park and bring their own golf clubs and balls.

Kewanee High School cross country: Coach Chad Palm said the cross country team will have two-hour long practices starting 8 a.m. Aug. 10, meeting in the parking lot behind the high school. Students need to be dressed to run while physicals and forms need to be on file in the high school office, or they can be brought to practice if they are completed and signed.

ILLINOIS UPDATE

Chicago Sky: Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner each scored 22 points and Phoenix beat the Chicago Sky 96-86 on Thursday night for the Mercury's fourth straight win. Courtney Vandersloot led the Sky (4-2) with 21 points, Kahleah Copper 18 and Allie Quigley 13. It was a chippy game: Chicago coach James Wade was ejected with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter after arguing with the officials.

Illinois-Illinois State: The schools announced Thursday they would play each other in football Sept. 2, 2028, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Their meeting this season was cancelled when Big Ten Conference teams announced they would not play nonconference opponents during the coronavirus pandemic. Illinois State's season is in peril after reports the 13-team Big Sky Conference would cancel its season Friday. That would leave FCS close to falling under the NCAA-mandated minimum of 50 percent participation within a division in order to hold national playoffs.

University of Illinois: Athletes will be required to take daily coronavirus tests, with at least two PCR tests per week required by Big Ten protocol and saliva tests administered through the university.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

MLS is Back: Nani scored a pair of first-half goals and Orlando City advanced to the MLS is Back tournament title match with a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United on Thursday night. Orlando will play the Portland Timbers, who defeated the Philadelphia Union 2-1 in the other semifinal on Wednesday night, in the championship game on Tuesday.

NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 23-point deficit to get a 130-116 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference. James Harden had 39 points and 12 assists to lead the Houston Rockets over the Los Angeles Lakers 113-97, who were playing without LeBron James, out with a sore right groin. Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight, beating the Indiana Pacers 114-99. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 35 points to help the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 140-125. Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-111. Damian Lillard tied his franchise record with 11 3-pointers and scored 45 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 125-115.

WNBA: Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and the Storm made all 10 of their free throws at the end to fend off the Dream 93-92. Brionna Jones scored 17 points and Alyssa Thomas scored 15 to help Connecticut get its first win of the season with a 91-68 rout of the Wings.

PGA Championship: With only a mild breeze at TPC Harding Park, Jason Day finished his bogey-free round of 5-under 65 with an approach to 6 feet for birdie on No. 9, the toughest hole on the course at 518 yards. That gave him a share of the lead with Brendon Todd, who made seven birdies and finished with a 10-foot par putt. Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka was at 66 with eight other players.

College football: Clemson is No. 1 in the USA Today coaches' preseason poll for a second straight year. The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes in the poll released Thursday. Clemson is seeking its third national title in five years after losing 42-25 to LSU in last season's championship game. Ohio State, which lost 29-23 to Clemson in a Fiesta Bowl semifinal last year, is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

NFL: A total of 66 players have opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic, nearly half of them linemen. Twenty offensive linemen and 11 on defense opted out before Thursday's deadline. Players with a medical opt out will receive a $350,000 stipend, while those voluntarily opting out receive $150,000 as an advance against future salaries. New England had eight opt-outs and Cleveland had five. Only three teams had no one opting out: the Steelers, Falcons and Chargers.

