Lake Calhoun Ladies League: Bonnie Schmidt shot a 48 to lead the A Flight, while also turning in 14 putts. Loraine Dexter and Linda VanDeVelde had low net scores of 35 each. In B Flight, Karen Goff shot a 52 while Peggy Jennings had a low net of 39. Jennings also had the play of the day: the longest putt on No. 7. In C Flight, Judy Anderson shot a 54 and Sandy McCready had a net 34. Brenda Holmes had a chip-in on No. 8.

Chicago Sky: Allie Quigley scored 20 points, Kahleah Copper added 16 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-71 on Wednesday night. Courtney Vandersloot answered with a three-point play to start a 7-0 Chicago run for a double-digit lead. Vandersloot finished with 12 points and five assists for Chicago (6-3).

University of Illinois: Athletic director Josh Whitman hosted more than 400 athletes and parents Tuesday night in a 90-minute online call, answering more than 75 questions about the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the fall sports season because of safety concerns about COVID-19. "As soon as we’re able to answer those to everyone’s satisfaction, we’ll be in position to move more actively to resuming competition."

Major League Soccer: Players from Nashville and Dallas and the officials took a knee when the national anthem was played before the first restart game of the season. But there were some boos from the small crowd, estimated at fewer than 5,000. "I think it was absolutely disgusting," Dallas defender Reggie Cannon said. "You've got fans booing you for people taking a stand for what they believe in? When millions of other people support this cause?" David Accam scored in the 86th minute to give Nashville SC a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas.

Big 12 Conference: Reaffirmed its decision to press on with college football and other fall sports Wednesday, joining the Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences in taking the field amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Big 12 board of directors approved a plan to begin fall sports after Sept. 1 with football playing a schedule in which each team can play one non-conference game before league play begins Sept. 26. The schools will all play each other to give them 10 total games with the Big 12 title game scheduled for Dec. 12.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Suspended for Milwaukee's final game of the regular season, handed a one-game penalty Wednesday for headbutting Washington's Moe Wagner.

NBA: Paul George scored 27 points, Kawhi Leonard had 26 and the Los Angeles Clippers wrapped up the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 124-111 victory over the third-seeded Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. In other games, the Pacers beat the Rockets 108-104, Stanley Johnson scored with 4.9 seconds remaining to lift the Raptors past the 76ers 125-121, and Mike Muscala had a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left giving the Thunder a 116-115 win over the Heat.

WNBA: DeWanna Bonner scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas added 17 and the Sun beat the Wings 70-66. Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 20 points and the Storm won their sixth straight game with a 100-63 rout of the Dream. Seattle was 18 of 30 from 3-point range.

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR's only Black full-time driver has signed a new sponsor that includes funding for his Richard Petty Motorports team. Columbia Sportswear Co. on Wednesday announced a multiyear sponsorship.

Roush Fenway Racing: Announced a 12-race sponsorship deal Wednesday with Guaranteed Rate to fund Ryan Newman's car throughout the remainder of this NASCAR season.

Lawsuit: Two years after filing a first-of-its-kind lawsuit, an aggrieved harness-racing bettor has received $20,000 in the settlement of his claims that he was cheated out of his winnings when a doped horse won a race in New Jersey in 2016. The settlement, reached in July and made public Wednesday, resulted from extensive negotiations on behalf of the bettor, Jeffrey Tretter, and the lawsuit's two defendants – trainer Robert Bresnahan Jr, and the horse's owner, J.L. Sadowsky.

Bill Yeoman, the longtime Houston football coach who led the Cougars to four Southwest Conference titles and a school-record 160 victories, has died. He was 92. The university announced the death Wednesday without providing details. Son, Bill Jr., told ESPN his father died of pneumonia and kidney failure.

Howard Mudd, a former NFL All-Pro player and longtime offensive line coach, has died. He was 78. The Indianapolis Colts announced Mudd's death Wednesday. No details of his death were provided by the team. Mudd had been in a motorcycle accident in the Seattle area recently.

Mel Stute, who trained Snow Chief to victory in the 1986 Preakness and the Eclipse Award as the nation's best 3-year-old male, died Wednesday. He was 93. He died at a rental home near Del Mar racetrack north of San Diego, where his son, Gary, is training at the summer meet.

NFL: Extended daily coronavirus testing for players and staff until further notice even though the positive test rate from the first two weeks of camp has been less than 1 percent.

Augusta National: Decided Wednesday there will be no spectators for the Masters on Nov. 12-15.

Paris Marathon: Canceled after repeated attempts to find a new date.

Churchill Downs: Officials expect fewer than 23,000 fans will be able to attend next month's rescheduled Kentucky Derby under an updated health and safety plan.

Cycling: Road world championships in Switzerland next month were canceled Wednesday after a government ruling on mass gatherings during the pandemic was extended until October. However, cycling's governing body said it still hoped to find a new host for the event on the same dates of Sept. 20-27.

From local reports and wire services