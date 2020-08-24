High School Golf:

Girls: Harrisburg 174, CWC 211

CWC scores: Macey Heil 47, Kate Deig 47, Laci Mills 57, Elleigh Gray 60, Saylor Mason 68.

Boys Golf: CWC 155, Harrisburg 166

CWC scores: Ty Barbre 32 (Medalist - 4-under par), KaCee Fulkerson 39, Kaden Carter 39, Jace Burzynski 45, Gage Atteberry 50, Zack Roark 51.

CWC Girls Tennis:

CWC 7, Fairfield 2 (8/20)

Singles:

Jasmine Smith (CWC) def. Brittany Titzer (F) 10-8

Hannah Lueke (CWC) def. Adriana Munoz (F) 10-6

Kaeli Burchfield (CWC) def. Karigan Harvery (F) 10-2

Liberty Smith (CWC) def. Ella Thomas (F) 10-5

Lucy Britt (F) def. Meagan Healy (CWC) 11-9

Laini Kunce (F) def. Kendall Rooney (CWC) 10-8

Doubles:

J. Smith/Lueke (CWC) def Cassidy Webb/Kunce (F) 11-9

Burchfield/L. Smith (CWC) def. Harvey/Britt (F) 10-1

Healy/Rooney (CWC) def. Titzer/Munoz (F) 10-7

JV Singles: Carlie Vaught 2-0, Johanna Smith 2-0, Luci Stubblefield 1-1, Marley Mallow 1-0, Kadie Simmons 1-1, Makayla Blazier 2-0, Allee Martin 0-2, Addie Arnold 1-1.

JV Doubles: Simmons/Vaught 1-2, Arnold/Martin 2-2, Jo. Smith/Vaught 1-0, Mallow/Stubblefield 1-0, Blazier/Mallow 1-0, Jo. Smith/Stubblefield 1-1.

Singles matches vs. Vienna: Blazier 0-1, Mallow 0-1

Lady Bullpups Softball:

CWC 13, Massac Co. 1

The Lady Bullpups outhit Massac Co. 10-2 in a five-inning game on Thursday.

Alexa Knight, Riley Roark, and Ashlyn Rager each had two hits in the game. Lily Ballard, Addi Elliott, Ali Rice, and Alayna Johnson (with a home run) added one apiece. Rice also went the distance in the circle, giving up only two hits.

Bullpups Baseball:

CWC 11, Massac Co. 1

Travor Mason (4 innings) and Gavin Holloman (1 inning) combined to pitch a no-hitter in the victory, striking out 12 batters along the way.

The offense was strong too, pounding out nine hits. Mason, Holloman and Mitchell Edwards each had two hits. Logan Niehaus, Merick Milhorn and Kade Stockton each had one.

In the JV game (a 4-2 win for CWC) Tyson Spicer and Merick Millhorn had hits for the Bullpups. Colton Marvin and Spicer combined on the mound for the victory.