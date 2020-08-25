Highlight: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 121-106 on Monday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series.

Other games: Dennis Schroder scored a career playoff-high 30 points and Oklahoma City rallied to beat Houston 117-114 and even the first-round Western Conference playoff series at two wins apiece, meanwhile, Goran Dragic scored 23 points and fifth-seeded Miami completed a first-round sweep of Indiana 99-87. The Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to an apt 24-8 lead on Kobe Bryant Day and dominated the Portland Trail Blazers the rest of the way, taking a 3-1 advantage in their playoff series with a 135-115 victory Monday night. LeBron James had 30 points and 10 assists.

Philadelphia 76ers: Fired coach Brett Brown on Monday, a day after his seventh season ended in a first-round postseason sweep. The 76ers were 43-30 this season. Brown finished 221-344.