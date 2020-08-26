HS Girls Tennis: CWC 9, Salem 0

Singles:

Jasmine Smith (CWC) def. Banning (S) 10-8

Hannah Lueke (CWC) def. Metcalf (S) 10-6

Kaeli Burchfield (CWC) def. Duculot (S) 10-4

Liberty Smith (CWC) def. Foltz (S) 10-6

Kendall Rooney (CWC) def. Blomberg (S) 10-8

Megan Healy (CWC) def. Eisenhauer (S) 10-4

Double:

J. Smith/Lueke (CWC) def. Banning/Foltz (S) 10-7

Burchfield/L. Smith (CWC) def. Metcalf/Duculot (S) 10-7

Rooney/Healy (CWC) def. Eisehhauer/Blomberg (S) 10-7

CWC JV Singles: Luci Stubblefield 1-0, Kadie Simmons 1-0, Carlie Vaught 1-0.

CWC JV Doubles: Marley Mallow/Makayla Blazier 2-0, Johanna Smith/Stubblefield 1-0, Allee Martin/Addie Arnold 1-0.

JH Baseball: CWC 15, Massac Co. 1 (8/24)

The CWC Bullpups put up 13 runs in the first three innings of the runaway victory. Cade Allen led the offensive onslaught with three hits. Gavin Holloman and Mitchell Edwards each had two, while Preston Shelton, Kyler Fisher, Merrick Milhorn, and Logan Niehaus chipped in one each. Bullpup baserunners had eight steals in the game.

Gavin Holloman and Jayde Albright shared the pitching duties, giving up four hits and striking out five batters.

JH Softball: CWC 19, Massac Co. 2

It was over early, with the Lady Bullpups putting up 19 runs in the first two innings. Alayna Johnson, Aly Albright, Riley Roark, and Ali Rice had multiple-hit games for CWC. Mia Evans, Courtney Snow, Caroline Simmons, Alexa Knight, Addi Elliott, and Torrie Rider also had hits for the Lady Bullpups.

Riley Roark and Lily Ballard combined in the circle for the three-hit, three-strikeout win.

CWC 13, Norris City 0 (8/21)

Lily Ballard led the way for CWC with three hits and 4 RBI’s in the win. The Lady Bullpups had 16 hits, with Mia Evans, Alexa Knight, Torrie Rider, Alayna Johnson, Caroline Simmons, Ali Rice, Paige Jackson, and Courtney Snow all registering at least one hit.

Alexa Knight and Ali Rice split the duties in the circle, giving up two hits and striking out 13.