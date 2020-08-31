Troy Taylor

Monday

Aug 31, 2020 at 8:39 AM


HS SCHEDULES


Tuesday, Sept. 1


Boys Golf


Bureau Valley at Ridgewood, Valley View GC, Cambridge, 4 p.m.


Cross Country


Kewanee vs. Erie-Prophetstown, Rock Falls at Lake Erie Country Club, 4:30 p.m.


Bureau Valley at Illinois Valley Central, Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe, 4:30 p.m.


Girls Tennis


Kewanee vs. Mendota at Northeast Park, 4:30 p.m.


Wednesday, Sept. 2


Boys Golf


Bureau Valley, Hall at Erie-Prophetstown, Lake Erie, 4 p.m.


Mid-County at Elmwood, Maple Lanes Golf Club, Elmwood, 4 p.m.


Stark County vs. Knoxville, Lake Calhoun Golf Course, 4 p.m.


Girls Golf


St. Bede at Bureau Valley, Hidden Lake Golf Club, Sheffield, 4 p.m.


Kewanee vs. Limestone, Peoria at Newman Golf Course, Peoria, 3:30 p.m.


Mid-County at Elmwood, Maple Lanes Golf Club, 4 p.m.


Cross Country


Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Mid-County, Mercer County at The Dunes, 4 p.m.


Stark County at Princeville, 4 p.m.


Girls Tennis


Kewanee at St. Bede, 4:30 p.m.


Thursday, Sept 3


Boys Golf


Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Princeville at The Dunes, 4 p.m.


Kewanee vs. Riverdale, Sherrard, at Fyre Lake Golf Club, Sherrard, 4 p.m.


Girls Golf


Kewanee, Newman at Bureau Valley, Hidden Lake Golf Club, 4 p.m.


Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Princeville, at The Dunes, 4 p.m.


Friday, Sept. 4


Idle


Saturday, Sept. 5


Girls Tennis


Kewanee at LaSalle-Peru (frosh soph invite), 8:30 a.m.


Boys Golf


Ridgewood at Mercer County Invitational, Hawthorne Ridge, 8 a.m.


Sunday, Sept. 6


Idle


Monday, Sept. 7


Labor Day, no events


HS CROSS COUNTRY


Friday, Aug. 28, Baker Park


Boys race


Kewanee 28, St. Bede 28, Orion 84


Winner: Colin Vanstechelman, Kewanee, 19:42


Girls race


St. Bede 15


Winner: Brady Mudge, St. Bede, 25:18