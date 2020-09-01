MACOMB – Western Illinois announced a big addition to the football program on Monday as Auburn transfer JaTarvious ‘Boobie’ Whitlow enrolled at Western Illinois and will join the football team for the spring 2021 season.

Whitlow, who will be a redshirt junior, was two-year starter for Auburn before putting his name in the transfer portal in February.

"Obviously Boobie is a tremendous addition, a great, great young mane," WIU coach Jared Elliott said. "I love his energy, I’m excited for him to be here and think he’ll fit into the program well, not only his skill set, because obviously he’s going to be dynamic for us and can do a lot of jobs for us.

"He’s going to be a great teammate, the short time he’s been here he’s meshed well with the team. He’s excited to get to work, learn our offense and system and we’re excited to have him here."

In two seasons at Auburn, Whitlow rushed for over 1,500 yards, earning the starting nod for the SEC program.

"You look the success he’s had, he was the leading rusher at Auburn, he was their starting back, in the top 10 in the SEC in rushing, he’s a guy who is a productive back at the highest level," Elliott said. "I think he brings a lot of value to us at Western, I love him as young man, he fits who we are and I’m excited to add him to the family along with all our transfers."

As always, when it comes to bringing in new talent, it took a team effort for the Leathernecks and Elliott was quick to credit his staff.

"Cam Clark, our defensive coordinator, spent a lot of time there (Auburn) and knows him (Whitlow) well," Elliott said. "We talk about relationships and it’s always huge, the other aspect is hard work, I credit our running back coach Zach Grant and all our staff, for us, recruiting is all hands on deck, we like to recruit with our full staff, get everybody involved.

"It takes relationships, hard work and developing trust. He’s (Whitlow) very excited for the opportunity to come here and join a hungry team he can have an impact on and we’re blessed to have him here. We’re excited for the future."