Mya Mirocha and Natalie Yepsen each shot a 46 on the par 36 at Newman Golf Course in Peoria, securing medalist honors and leading Kewanee to a team victory.

Kewanee had a 201 team score, Limestone was at 234. Peoria High had two individuals in the field.

Aspen Schwickerath shot a 54, Emma Crofton a 55, Eleanor Burkhart a 59 and Hope Peed a 71 for Kewanee.

Limestone’s scores were Morgan Stephens 52, Bella Sims 59, Emme Hurn 61, Abby Fehl 62, Alayna Rudebeck 64 and Addy Thornton 64.

For Peoria, Caroline Keller-Stross had 66 and Khennedy Adkins-Duto 69.

Jaxson Willer with a 38 round was co-medalist as Mid-County secured a team victory in a triangular boys golf match.

Mid-County had 173, Elmwood 182 and North Fulton 227.

Mid-County’s other scores were Kaden Willer 42, Hunter McDonald 45 and Noah Thompson 48.

The girls meet was a quadrangular, won by Elmwood. Scores were Elmwood 193, Mid-County 213, United 217 and Princeville 223.

For Mid-County, Faith Erlacher shot a 48, Sarah Kaiser 52, Taylor Haga 53 and Annalyn Lovell 60.

In tennis, St. Bede defeated Kewanee 5-0.

In singles, Emily Szcepaniak beat Emma Blodgett 6-1, 6-0 and Caroline Moskalewicz beat Sarah Monroe 6-4, 6-3.

In doubles, Lucy Kleczewski and Audrey Lopez beat Kyra Shimmin and Maya Davis 6-4, 6-1, Madison McGunnigal and Morgan Nawa defeated Shayla Hofford and Madiline Gustitas and the team of Claire Morrow and Lily Rauh beat Corrianne Ince and Mikaela Goffrier 6-1, 6-4.