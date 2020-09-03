Thursday

Sep 3, 2020 at 12:44 PM


HS SCHEDULES


Friday, Sept. 4


Idle


Saturday, Sept. 5


Girls Tennis


Kewanee at LaSalle-Peru (frosh soph invite), 8:30 a.m.


Boys Golf


Ridgewood at Mercer County Invitational, Hawthorne Ridge, 8 a.m.


HS CROSS COUNTRY


Wednesday, Sept. 2


At The Dunes


Boys


Ridgewood 31, Mercer County 31, Mid-County 61


Winner: Derek Coulter, Mercer County, 17:36


Girls


Mercer County 32, Ridgewood 48, Annawan-Wethersfield 54, Mid-County 98


Winner: Kennedy Anderson, Annawan-Wethersfield, 20:49


HS GOLF


Wednesday, Sept. 2


At Newman Golf Course, Peoria


Girls


Kewanee 201, Limestone 234


Medalist: Mya Mirocha, Kewanee, Natalie Yepsen, Kewanee, 46


At Maple Lanes, Elmwood


Boys


Mid-County 173, Elmwood 182, North Fulton 227


Medalist: Jaxson Willer, Mid-County 38


Girls


Elmwood 193, Mid-County 213, United 217, Princeville 223


HS TENNIS


At St. Bede, Peru


Girls


St. Bede 5, Kewanee 0