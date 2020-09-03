Chicago Sky: Damiris Dantas scored a career-high 28 points including the go-ahead basket with just under five minutes left and the Minnesota Lynx edged Chicago 86-83 Wednesday on a night Allie Quigley became the Sky's all-time leading scorer. Dantas made all five of her 3-point attempts but it was a layup that put Minnesota up for good at 80-79. Crystal Dangerfield extended the lead with a three-point play. Quigley finished with 23 points for 2,939 in her Sky career while going over 3,000 in the league play. She passed Sylvia Fowles (2,927), who has been sidelined for the Lynx with a calf injury since mid-August.

Tom Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75. The Hall of Fame said Wednesday night that Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. Seaver spent his final years in Calistoga, California. He continued working at Seaver Vineyards, founded by the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and his wife, Nancy, in 2002 on 116 acres at Diamond Mountain in the Calistoga region of Northern California.

Dallas Cowboys: Owner Jerry Jones won't put a number on the attendance for the Dallas Cowboys' home opener until the crowd is announced later this month at AT&T Stadium. The owner of the Cowboys also hopes the 80,000-seat venue with standing room space that pushes capacity past 90,000 will be closer to full as the pandemic-altered NFL season goes on.

U.S. Open: Under normal circumstances, Karolina Pliskova would not have been seeded No. 1 at the U.S. Open. With the women who are 1-2 in the rankings choosing to skip the trip to Flushing Meadows because of the pandemic, No. 3 Pliskova ascended to the top spot in the draw — and by Day 3, she was gone. Pliskova made her mood clear during a 6-1, 7-6 (2) loss to 50th-ranked Caroline Garcia on Tuesday by breaking a racket, then again afterward with a series of clipped responses at her news conference.

WNBA: Breanna Stewart led league-leading Seattle with 16 points despite a poor shooting night and the Storm welcomed back Sue Bird with a 71-64 victory over the Washington Mystics. Candace Parker scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Los Angeles Sparks to a 91-83 victory over the Dallas Wings.

NASCAR: William Byron, fresh off his first career Cup Series victory, now has a contract extension through 2022 at Hendrick Motorsports. The extension was finalized in early August and announced Tuesday, just days after Byron's win at Daytona International Speedway earned him a berth in NASCAR's playoffs. "I'm excited to finally share that I'm signed up through 2022 in the No. 24!" Byron posted on Twitter. Byron is in his third full season driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick and the first driver other than Jeff Gordon to win with that entry. Gordon won 93 times with the iconic Hendrick No. 24.

From local reports and wire services