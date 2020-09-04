LEROY — Pontiac had trouble with its battle against host LeRoy on Thursday as the Warriors were no-hit in a 10-0 loss in junior high softball.

Pontiac threatened just once. Trailing 9-0 at the time, PJHS put two runners on with two outs before LeRoy escaped without any damage. Kendall Pitchford and Lily Fetgatter each walked with two outs but a strikeout out stopped the threat.

Olivia Lindsay was the first baserunner for Pontiac. She reached on an error in leading off the fifth inning.

Pontiac-Bloomington

Pontiac fell behind by eight runs before mounting a rally over the final three innings in a junior high baseball game against Bloomington at Jaycee Park. The comeback effort was stopped short as the Warriors lost 13-8.

Bloomington scored a run in the top of the first and did not trail the rest of the way. A two-run third and a five-run fifth made it an 8-0 lead.

Pontiac pushed across two runs in the last of the fifth when trenton Blackwell singled to drive in Jackson Crawford and Carter Dronenberg.

Bloomington got one run back in the top of the sixth, but PJHS plated three runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 9-5. Carson Walker scored on Dronenberg's base hit for the first tally. A bases-loaded walk to Blackwell forced in another run and Ryson Eilts singled in the third run of the stanza.

The door was shut on the Warriors when Bloomington scored four times in the top of the seventh. A three-run home-half of the frame wasn't enough.

A bases-loaded walk with two outs drove in the first PJHS run and Blackwell was hit by a pitch to force home the second tally. Eilts walked to drive in the final run of the game.

Dronenberg had three hits for the Warriors. Blackwell collected two hits and drove in four runs while Liam Reilly also had two base knocks. Eilts had a hit and two RBIs while Mason Schlosser, Anderson Horning and Tommy Oestermann each singled.