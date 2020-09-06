PEORIA — Former Peoria Suns player Mike Rizzo, now the general manager and president of baseball operations for the World Series champion Washington Nationals, ended up trending on Twitter while standing alone in a luxury suite Sunday.

What did he do from way up there?

Apparently, he was ejected for not wearing a mask, a violation of MLB COVID-19 protocols.

Home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt stopped the Nationals game at Atlanta and gestured up into the grandstand, where Rizzo appeared to be standing, alone outside a suite, three levels above the field.

Wendelstedt could be heard on video yelling up toward Rizzo, while gesturing that he had to leave, "OK, we'll wait for you." Then, he walked toward a dugout and said "Call security."

Crew chief Joe West went into the dugout a few minutes later and got on a phone, presumably to order security to remove Rizzo.

Joe West calls security to get someone kicked out of the game. pic.twitter.com/pr9WYkYE1M

— handlit33 (@handlit33) September 6, 2020

Mike Rizzo apparently was ejected from Sunday's matchup with the Braves. pic.twitter.com/NQFoF3Jiuj

— Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) September 6, 2020

The Braves went on to a 10-3 victory.

Rizzo was probably still fielding congrats, having signed a multi-year contract extension with the Nationals on Saturday.

Rizzo played for Peoria's low-A team in the Midwest League in 1983. He is married to Spalding Academy grad Sheilah Kenny.

