17-15; 1.5 GB for second in NL Central

Up Next: Tue vs. Twins; Thur vs. Tigers; Fri-Sun vs. Reds

Sunday: Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer off a struggling Jon Lester, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 7-3.

Saturday: In the opener, Adam Wainwright (4-0) pitched into the seventh inning of a 4-2 Cardinals victory over the Cubs. In the second game, five St. Louis pitchers combined on a three-hitter and a 5-1 victory. Tyler O'Neill and Paul DeJong homered.

23-18; in first in NL Central

Up Next: Tue-Thur vs. Reds; Fri-Sun at Brewers

Friday: Yu Darvish pitched seven dazzling innings in his seventh consecutive win and Chicago beat St. Louis 4-1 in the opener of a big five-game series.

26-15; in first in AL Central

Up next: Tue-Wed at Pirates; Fri-Sun vs. Tigers

Sunday: Edwin Encarnación hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel threw five scoreless innings and Chicago completed a four-game sweep with an 8-2 win over the Royals.

Saturday: José Abreu hit his 13th homer for Chicago in the first inning of a 5-3 victory over the Royals. Yasmani Grandal added a two-run shot.

Friday: Jose Abreu had a two-run double, Eloy Jimenez had three hits and Chicago beat Kansas City 7-3.

Sunday: Fernando Tatís Jr. matched Angels slugger Mike Trout for the majors' home run lead with his 15th, a two-run drive in the seventh inning that sent San Diego over Oakland 5-3.

Saturday: Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, Albert Pujols drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros to sweep a doubleheader.

Friday: The Baltimore Orioles ended their 19-game losing streak against the New York Yankees, 6-3.