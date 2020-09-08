Eastern Conference: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Braydon Point scored twice and added three assists in an 8-2 romp over the Islanders to open the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night. Nikita Kucherov had four assists, and scored his 34th career playoff goal to move one ahead of Martin St. Louis for first on the franchise list. Yanni Gourde scored twice, Victor Hedman had a goal and two assists and Ryan McDonagh and Ondrej Palat also scored for the second-seeded Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves, and the Lightning have won five straight, matching their longest playoff run since 2016. Game 2 is Wednesday.

Bill Masterton Trophy: Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan was named the winner on Monday after publicly sharing his battle with alcohol issues. The 33-year-old Ryan missed more than two months after entering the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program on Nov. 20. Upon his return to practice in February, he pledged to share his story publicly in hopes of inspiring others facing similar challenges. The Masterton award is voted upon by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and presented to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.