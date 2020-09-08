U.S. Open: In the men’s fourth round: No. 2 Dominic Thiem beat No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Daniil Medvedev beat Francis Tiafoe 6-4, 6-1, 6-0; No. 10 Andrey Rublev beat No. 6 Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3; No. 21 Alex de Minaur beat Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2; In the women’s fourth round: No. 16 Elise Mertens beat No. 2 Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 Serena Williams beat No. 15 Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3; Victoria Azarenka beat No. 20 Karolina Muchova 5-7, 6-1, 6-4; Tsvetana Pironkova beat Alize Cornet 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

WNBA: DeWanna Bonner scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Alyssa Thomas had 22 points, nine rebounds and nine assists and the Connecticut Sun clinched a playoff spot with an 85-70 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. Connecticut (10-10) has won 10 of its last 15 games.

Southern Mississippi: Coach Jay Hopson said Monday that he has stepped down and co-offensive coordinator Scotty Walden will take over as interim coach. The school announced the coaching change Monday afternoon in a news release, ending Hopson's tenure one game into his fifth season. The Golden Eagles lost at home to South Alabama in Thursday's season opener.

College football: Tyler Allgeier ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and Brigham Young put the clamps on Navy's usually potent triple option in a season-opening 55-3 rout Monday night inside an eerily empty stadium at the Naval Academy.

French Open: Top-ranked Ash Barty will not defend her French Open title because of concerns over traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic. After skipping the U.S. Open, which is being contested in New York without crowds, Barty has decided against traveling to Europe for events at Rome and Roland Garros. Barty is 24 and from Australia. It was announced that spectators will be allowed at the French Open this month despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, organizers said on Monday. Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari questioned how the French can open the doors to fans but the players have to be in a bubble. The French are restricting the players to two hotels.

Soccer: Atlanta United finalized the sale of midfielder Pity Martinez to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr on Monday. A former South American player of the year, Martinez failed to meet expectations during his time in Major League Soccer.

Tour de France: The 166 remaining Tour de France riders have been cleared to continue racing ahead of Tuesday's Stage 10 after undergoing COVID-19 tests. Following Sunday's final stage in the Pyrenees, Primoz Roglic of Slovenia seized the race leader's yellow jersey. Roglic leads defending champion Egan Bernal by 21 seconds with Frenchman Guillaume Martin in third place, 28 seconds off the pace.

Bob Robertson, a Hall of Fame broadcaster who called Washington State football for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 91. Washington State said Robertson died Sunday at his home. Robertson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004 when he received the Chris Schenkel Award. Robertson served as the lead broadcaster for Washington State football from 1964-2011 — except for three years between 1969 and 1971 — before moving into an analyst role. He retired midway through the 2018 season.

Dwight Anderson, who earned the nickname "The Blur" because of his speed on the court playing basketball at Kentucky and Southern California, has died. He was 61. Anderson died Saturday at his home in Dayton, Ohio, according to the Montgomery County coroner's office. The cause was not immediately known and autopsy results were pending. The 6-foot-3 guard began his college career under coach Joe B. Hall at Kentucky, where he averaged 13.3 points and shot 51% from the field as a freshman during the 1979 season. He played in 11 games during the 1980 season for the Wildcats and averaged 10.7 points before transferring midseason to USC.As a junior at USC in 1981, Anderson averaged 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 12 games. The following season he averaged 20.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27 games. Anderson was named All-Pac-10 first team and was an All-American honorable mention. He helped lead the Trojans to a 19-9 record and an NCAA Tournament berth.

From local reports and wire services. Submit results to ttaylor@starcourier.com.