ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ohio State freshman Jordan Raudins woke up to the news that Big Ten football would resume Oct. 24 and immediately texted her dad. She described her reaction as "over the moon."

For Raudins, the Big Ten’s postponement of the college football season was the best of both worlds. She thought it was the right decision last month given that she believes the university’s priority was getting students back on campus. Ohio State requires students living in university housing, like Raudins, to get a saliva test for COVID-19 once a week, and tests are also given to a sample of students living off-campus. Now, the kinks in the testing system are worked out.

"Everybody I know in my whole family was really excited," Raudins told USA TODAY Sports. "And I do think part of that is that we know they’re gonna be as careful as possible and it’s not just gonna be, ‘OK, football is back, everything's back to normal.’"

At the University of Michigan, senior Damian Chessare felt the decision to return revealed his school’s twisted priorities.

At Michigan, graduate student instructors and resident advisers have gone on strike to protest the university’s reopening plan, and a lack of transparency around testing and tracing is one of their concerns.

"If how we handled COVID on campus more generally reflected or was more similar to how universities handled it with athletes and with the athletic department, then I would really have no problem with it," Chessare said.

Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips was asked at a press conference what he would say to students who couldn’t access the same level of testing as athletes. "I don’t know if I have an answer," he responded.

Calvin Stiteley, a junior at Illinois, was just glad to wake up to something positive. At Illinois, students are tested twice a week, but the school recently had such an upswing of cases that the entire student body just completed a 14-day lockdown in which students had to stay in their dorms or off-campus housing except for when they were in class.

Indiana junior Griffin Gonzalez believes an improved plan to address COVID-19 will help the Big Ten get through the season. Gonzalez believes the Big Ten went from having one of the worst game plans to one of the best. He still has concerns — will the threat of not being able to play be enough to keep football players away from bars and parties?