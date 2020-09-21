Western Conference finals: Anthony Davis made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Davis finished with 31 points. Game 3 is Tuesday night. On Friday, Davis had 37 points in a Lakers 126-114 victory.

Eastern Conference finals: Jaylen Brown scored 26 points, Jayson Tatum added 25 and the Celtics got a 117-106 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3. Kemba Walker added 21 to help Boston pull to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Wednesday.