HS SCHEDULES


Tuesday, Sept. 22


Cross Country


Kewanee vs. Bureau Valley, Orion, Rockridge at Baker Park, 4:30 p.m.


Boys Golf


Kewanee vs. Bureau Valley, Morrison at Hidden Lakes GC, Sheffield


Wednesday, Sept. 23


Cross Country


Annawan Wethersfield vs Stark County, Princeville at Toulon, 4 p.m.


Boys Golf


Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Bushnell-Prairie City at The Dunes, 4 p.m.


Girls Golf


Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Bushnell-Prairie City at The Dunes, 4 p.m.


Girls Tennis


Kewanee vs. Macomb at Northeast Park, 4 p.m.