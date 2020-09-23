HS SCHEDULES
Thursday, Sept. 24
Cross Country
Kewanee vs. Riverdale, Orion at Baker Park, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Stark County, West Central at The Dunes, 4 p.m.
Kewanee vs. Princeton, St. Bede at Wyaton GC, Princeton, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Stark County, West Central at The Dunes, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Kewanee vs. Galesburg at Northeast Park, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
Girls Golf
Kewanee vs. St. Bede at Spring Creek GC, Spring Valley, 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
Kewanee vs. Orion at Baker Park, 4 p.m.