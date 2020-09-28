DK Metcalf made up for a huge first-half blunder by catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 1:47 remaining, and Seattle held off Dallas 38-31.

Bills 35, Rams 32. Josh Allen 3-yard TD pass to Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds left.

Bengals 23, Eagles 23. Carson Wentz dove into the end zone in the final minute to tie.

Titans 31, Vikings 30. Stephen Gostkowski made the sixth FG of game, a 55-yarder with 1:48 left.

Buccaneers 28, Broncos 10. Tom Brady threw 3 TDs.

49ers 36, Giants 9. Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a TD.

Steelers 28, Texans 21. James Conner ran for 109 yards.

Patriots 36, Raiders 20. Rex Burkhead scored 3 TDs.

Lions 26, Cardinals 23. Matt Prater made a 39-yard FG as time expired.

Browns 34, Washington 20. Baker Mayfield threw two TD passes.

Colts 36, Jets 7. Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie each returned an interception for a TD.

Panthers 21, Chargers 16. Joey Slye kicked five FGs.

Packers 37, Saints 30. Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and 3 TDs.