Joe Pavelski tied it with 6:45 left in the regulation, laid out to block a shot in the first overtime and Corey Perry's second goal of the game came in double OT to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay and force a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final. Anton Khudobin made 39 saves and Perry's winner 9:23 into the second OT was a manner of redemption for the Stars, who lost 5-4 in overtime on Friday. Game 6 was to be Monday night.