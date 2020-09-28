HS SCHEDULES

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Girls golf

Kewanee vs. Farmington, Orion at Baker Park, 4 p.m.

Boys golf

Kewanee vs. Ridgewood, Monmouth-Roseville at Gibson Woods, Monmouth, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Kewanee vs. Fieldcrest, St. Bede, Princeton at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Kewanee vs. Peoria High at Northeast Park, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Cross Country

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Monmouth United at The Dunes, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Kewanee vs. United Township at East Moline, 4 p.m.

Boys golf

Annawan-Wethersfield at Lincoln Trail Conference meet, Valley View Golf Club, Cambridge, 9:30 a.m.

Girls Golf

Annawan-Wethersfield at Lincoln Trail Conference meet, Valley View Golf Club, Cambridge, 9:30 a.m.