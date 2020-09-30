Junior high baseball: Immaculate Conception in Monmouth defeated Annawan-Wethersfield 11-3 on Tuesday at Howe’s Park in Annawan. A-W is 6-2.

Junior high softball: Kewanee Central swept a doubleheader from Annawan-Wethersfield on Tuesday at Howe’s Park in Annawan. Central won the first game 15-2 and the second 5-1.

Region 2: The 22 county region has had two days of positivity increases, but is at 5.3% and below the 8% threshold. All other indicators are green. Three counties are under warning status: Grundy, Putnam and Peoria.

Tennessee Titans: Won't be back inside their building until Saturday at the earliest because of eight positive tests for the coronavirus. Tennessee is scheduled to host Pittsburgh in a matchup of two of the league's seven remaining undefeated teams on Sunday, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said his team has been "given a mandate" to prepare as if the game will be played on time — even if the Titans are unable to practice. Tennessee suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL said three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus. The NFL had played three weeks without a COVID-19 outbreak. The Minnesota Vikings also suspended in-person activities Tuesday following the Titans' test results. The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minneapolis last weekend.

Notre Dame: Will resume football practice Wednesday despite having 25 players in isolation and 14 others in quarantine due to a COVID-19 outbreak that ESPN.com reported was traced to a pregame team meal and a player vomiting on the sideline. The Irish reported 18 new positive tests Monday. Coach Brian Kelly told ESPN.com the team will change its pregame meal routine. The player who vomited during the South Florida game was initially treated for dehydration before testing positive Monday, Kelly said.

Denver Broncos: Named Brett Rypien as their starting quarterback for Thursday night's game against the New York Jets. Rypien is the nephew of former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien. He'll become the ninth quarterback to start for the Broncos since Peyton Manning retired following Denver's win in Super Bowl 50.

Major League Baseball: Started the process of eliminating minor league affiliates Tuesday, with the Appalachian League converted to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores. The agreement between MLB and the minor leagues expires Wednesday. MLB has proposed cutting the minimum guaranteed minor league affiliates from 160 to 120 next year, which leaves four per major league organization plus teams at their spring training complexes.

Kentucky Speedway: Lost its spot on NASCAR's schedule, the racetrack said Tuesday night ahead of NASCAR's announcement of venues and dates for next year. Kentucky held its first Cup Series race in 2011 and has hosted a tripleheader in recent years with races in NASCAR's Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. Its last NASCAR race was this past July.

Horse racing: The U.S. House approved a bill Tuesday to create national medication and safety standards for the horse racing industry as lawmakers move to clamp down on use of performance-enhancing drugs that can lead to horse injuries and deaths. The "Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act" comes after a series of doping scandals and a rash of horse fatalities in recent years. More than two dozen people were charged in March in what authorities described as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them run faster.

