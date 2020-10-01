Elle Eastman didn’t finish last. And that made her the hero of the hour.

Eastman entered the chute after a run of 30 minutes and 1 second, but more importantly, it was 32 seconds ahead of the last runner.

The effort proved to be the difference in the team scores, as Annawan-Wethersfield pulled out a one-point victory over Monmouth United in a dual girls cross country meet on Wednesday at The Dunes.

"It’s the smallest meet I’ve ever been a part of," said Annawan-Wethersfield coach Creston Fenn, "but they’ve just been rocking it in practice. Our progression continues. Our eyes are on regional, sectional and conference. Excited to see what they’re going to unveil when they get to those bigger races."

Kennady Anderson was first overall, taking the 3-mile course in a breezy 20:33, good for her sixth individual victory of the season. The freshman runner is preparing to compete as a single entrant to compete in a meet this weekend.

Cora Rusk was fourth in 23:38, Zoey Vance was sixth in 24:51 and Riley DeMay was seventh in 27:47.

In the boys race, United had only two runners, so Annawan-Wethersfield won by default.

Coy McKibbon was first in 18:34. Aiden Early was third in 20:13, Kashev Jaswal was fifth in 21:12, Zach Kulisek was sixth in 22:38 and Adam Gerber was seventh in 27:36.