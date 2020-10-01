The Galva Wildcats Softball team continued their undefeated streak this week, with two more victories in Regionals on Thursday and Saturday. Their season started with uncertainty about whether they would even be able to play, due to the Corona Virus Pandemic. Despite the abbreviated season, game postponement, and less practice than they normally would have, this small group of 11 girls have shown that nothing can slow them down. In fact they are the first Galva team, Junior or High school, to have gone undefeated since Galva Jr High’s girls basketball team in 1998.

The Wildcats, with the first seed locked up, opened Regionals at home this Thursday against Stark County. Led by 7th grader Kalleigh Gale’s thirteen strike outs through 5 innings, and her three run homer, the Wildcats came away with an impressive 11-0 win. In addition to the home run, Lilly Hollenbeck and Mackenzie Peck both had two RBIs, and Maddie Bates had one RBI and three stolen bases.

Saturday the number one seeded Galva Wildcats took on the second seeded Williamsfield Bomber’s, once again at Galva’s home field. Kaylyn Gale started off the scoring for the Wildcats after teammates Kalleigh Gale and Ariel Martinez helped turn her walk into the go ahead run in the first inning. Maddie Bates hit a double to get on base in the 3rd inning, and subsequently stole third to put the Wildcats in scoring position. Kaylyn Gale then hit a single to take her home. There would be no more scoring for the Wildcats until the the 6th when they exploded for another three runs. They left the Bombers scoreless until the bottom of the 7th inning when they got their only run of the game.