Marlins 2, Cubs 0. Garrett Cooper homered against Yu Darvish in a two-run seventh, hard-throwing rookie Sixto Sánchez dominated for five innings and the Miami Marlins won their first playoff series in 17 years.

Padres 4, Cardinals 0. Craig Stammen and eight fellow relievers combined on a four-hitter in a brilliant, record-setting effort, giving San Diego a postseason series victory for the first time since 1998. The nine pitchers marked the most used in a nine-inning shutout in any big league game since at least 1901. Trevor Rosenthal, who started his career with the Cardinals, struck out the side in the ninth and the Padres began to celebrate in empty Petco Park.