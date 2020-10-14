Runners in the Class 1A cross country regional set for Saturday, Oct. 24, in Rock Island will compete in tiered flights set 45 minutes apart starting at 10 a.m. and concluding sometime around 4 p.m.

Spectators will be allowed — but if they do not comply with coronavirus pandemic safety rules it could result in the disqualification of their affiliated athletes.

The configuration was designed to comply with safety guidelines issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health. In a normal year, the competition would be two races, one each for the boys and girls divisions.

Regional host Alleman High School released the format to competing schools and co-ops, which includes Kewanee, Annawan-Wethersfield, Ridgewood, Mid-County, Bureau Valley and Stark County.

Mercer County, Monmouth-Roseville, Monmouth United, Morrison, Orion, Riverdale, Erie-Prophetstown, Savanna West Carroll, Sherrard and Rockridge are also taking part.

The flights are 3-mile runs at Saukie Golf Course.

The girls will compete in four flights in the morning session and the boys in four flights in the afternoon. Both series of flights will follow the same format.

The first flight will be for teams’ No. 1 runners and individuals from schools that don’t have a team roster. The second flight will be for No. 2 and No. 3 runners, the third flight for No. 4 and No. 5 runners and the final flight will be for No. 6 and No. 7 runners.

Team scoring is for the top five individuals. Schools are required to register their eight entries — seven competitors and one alternate — by Monday, Oct. 19.

The top five finishers in each division will receive medals and the first-place team will be awarded a regional plaque.

The top five placing teams and the top five runners who are not members of those five teams will advance to the sectional. Teams and runners advancing from the Rock Island, St. Bede and Oregon regionals will compete Saturday, Oct. 31, in the sectional meet at Seneca Ag Land Lab.

The Illinois High School Association is not holding a state meet this year.

Spectators will be allowed at the regional meet, provided they abide by the following restrictions:

— Spectators must wear a mask at all times. Security will not allow admittance to anyone attempting to enter without a mask.

— Spectators must maintain social distancing at all times.

— Spectators may not approach the team camps before, during or after the races.

— Spectators may not gather at the start or finish lines.

The information sheet did not say if the authority to disqualify athletes rested with the meet official, the meet director (who is Alleman athletic director Grand Iles) or with the games committee (comprised by representatives from Alleman, Annawan-Wethersfield, Sherrard, Bureau Valley and Riverdale).