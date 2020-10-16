With summer’s leaves now falling and dried beneath the trees, a fall walk through the woods is just the thing to relax the mind and invigorate the soul.

It’s also that time of year that mushroom enthusiasts set out to do some fall mushroom hunting!

In all of my years of forays into the woods to do a bit of fall mushroom hunting, I’ve seen many beautiful fall mushrooms.

Most I haven’t harvested, as they appear so delicate and colorful that I haven’t the heart to remove them from where I’ve found them growing.

The one mushroom that I’ve never come across is one known locally as a ‘goat’s beard mushroom’.

Earlier this week, a friend mentioned that her husband had been out doing some mushroom hunting and found one.

"It’s pretty big" she explained, "and they taste like the stem of a morel", she added, knowing how much I enjoy those particular mushrooms.

The goat’s beard mushroom, (Hericium coralloides) grows east of the Great Plains. It can be found on downed branches of hardwood trees such as oaks and trees that grow fruits or nuts.

There are several varieties within the Hericium mushroom family, with fantastic names. Everything from Bear’s heads to Lion’s mane to Goat’s beard.

What they all have in common is their "in your face" appearance. Looking very much like a blanched white piece of undersea coral growing all spiky out of the side of a downed tree branch or stump, they are easy to find.

Once you find one, you can find them again in the same spot for several years, as all Hericium species will fruit every year in that same place.

Expert harvesters recommend not removing all of the mushroom if you harvest it. The reason being that the part of the mushroom you left behind still has the opportunity to release spores, ensuring another year of mushroom for your enjoyment!

The description of taste varies from person to person. I’ve heard them compared to morels, button mushrooms and even seafood!

Fresh Goat’s beard mushrooms are snowy white. When they begin to age, they turn a brownish or yellowish and will acquire a more bitter flavor.

Washing a freshly found Goat’s beard mushroom is important. While the bugs don’t favor eating them, as they do the morels, they do use this mushroom for habitat, so rinse well!

To eat a Goat’s beard mushroom, you have several options. Due to the delicate texture and flavor, it is not recommended that you batter and fry it, because all you will end up tasting is the batter.

Recipes abound for Goat’s beard mushroom soups, which is good if you are a Soup Person.

For those of you who aren’t, this mushroom can be sliced and enjoyed with your favorite salad. You can also saute the Goat’s beard in a little butter and serving it alongside your eggs and toast in the morning for a special treat.