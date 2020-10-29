The Illinois High School Association board of directors voted Wednesday to play basketball as scheduled, earning a rebuke from the governor. Meanwhile, players, coaches and local school administrations had a mixed response, ranging from an eagerness to play to consternation over how it will be resolved.

The split started Tuesday when Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health reclassified basketball as a sport with a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission. Under the state’s All Sports Policy, the designation prohibits games and scrimmages.

On Wednesday, the IHSA board, led by newly installed president Katy Hasson, principal at Rockridge, met in a special session and voted instead to follow the recommendation of its own sports medicine advisory committee: basketball could be played if players wore masks and other social distancing mitigations were observed.

In a news release, the IHSA said "the board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally. On the contrary, the IHSA has been looking to bordering states who have sponsored both medium risk and high risk sports in the fall that have noted a low incident rate of COVID-19 spread."

Craig Anderson, executive director of the IHSA, asserted the relative safety of student participation in interscholastic athletics, compared with other venues.

"I get it, you know," Anderson said. "COVID is something we need to be concerned about and we continue to be so, but if there is a place where students should be competing, it’s within our schools where safety guidelines that we put forward can be followed and students can reap all the benefits of participation."

Pritzker was direct in his response. "So the IHSA may have their views, but school districts know what the rules are, and I think it’s unfortunate that they would be probably taking on legal liability if they went ahead and moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard."

So was the message from Carmen I. Ayala, state superintendent of education to school leaders, which read, in part: "Defying the state’s public health guidance opens schools up to liability and other ramifications that may negatively impact school communities."

The division between the governmental entities and the not-for-profit organization tasked with administering high school activities isn’t sitting well with local school administrators.

"I think there’s going to have to be a lot more discussion going on between the IHSA and the governor’s office to resolve this issue without putting school districts in the middle," said Kewanee School District 229 superintendent Christopher Sullens. He said the District 229 board of education is scheduled to meet Nov. 16 — the same day winter sports practices are to begin. "Whether we schedule a special board meeting remains to be seen," he said.

Sullens added that he agreed with the designation of basketball as a higher-risk sport.

Wethersfield District 230 superintendent Shane Kazubowski issued a statement after receiving the letter from Ayala.

"Within hours of the IHSA announcing they voted to move forward with starting basketball season in November, the Illinois State Board of Education and the Governor issued statements threatening school districts across the State with liability and other ramifications if they went against the Governor’s order to postpone basketball season at this time. For the sake of the students, we hope those in the State making decisions can come together and develop a workable plan that does not place students nor school districts in the middle of their disagreements. At this point it appears the final decision on whether basketball will begin in November is going to be determined by others that are higher up than our local Boards of Education."

The news was only just filtering down to the gymnasiums in Kewanee, where the boys basketball teams from Kewanee High School and Wethersfield were conducting offseason workouts.

Kewanee senior and team co-captain Tayvian Taylor had a succinct message for the decision makers: "Let us play."

Taylor and junior co-captain Niko Powe said they each know someone who has contracted the coronavirus. Both said they were willing to play knowing what the risks of getting sick entails.

"Not really surprised by what’s happening," Powe said. "Kind of feel it coming. I want to play. I’ll wear a mask if I have to."

The IHSA said documents detailing winter sports safety protocols would be released on Thursday.

First-year coach Matt Clark had a team meeting to spell out all the developments. "I gave them some hope, but I didn’t give them false hope," he said. "I want to be realistic with them."

Clark also changed his plans for the workout, using quick shooting drills and socially-distanced skill contests instead of a regular practice. "I backed off that," he said. "These guys, right now, are mentally stressed. We had some fun."

At Wethersfield, senior all-stater Coltin Quagliano said he’s "finally having that warm feeling" about the prospects for a season.

"We’ve been working so hard," he said. "When we do get that chance, if our name’s called up, we’ll be ready. … Believing and thinking we might have season."

Wethersfield coach and athletic director Jeff Parsons, who was using a digital thermometer and screening his players before practice said: "I saw a little bit more pep in their step as they came in tonight."

He said he is as concerned with the players’ frame of mind as their physical well being.

"I’m worried about their mental health, to be honest," Parsons said. "This is really challenging. If I was their age, I don’t know how I’d handle all this stuff. These guys have handled it like kings."

Parsons also said he agreed with the classification of basketball as a high-risk sport. "At times it’s like football without pads," he said, but added: "Give the kids an opportunity to play."